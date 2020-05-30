California counties to decide their own pace for phase 3 of reopening

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California is now giving counties the power to decide when and how they move through the third phase reopening.

State leaders made the announcement Friday, giving local health officers the power to decide when their counties move forward.

“The distance between Imperial to Lassen is about that from Vermont and Virginia and nobody would expect Vermont and Virginia to behave the same,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly with the Department of Health and Human Services.

The state has said phase 3 includes workplaces at high risk of spreading COVID-19, including personal care salons and fitness centers, along with some travel.

“No one will go forward to concerts. No one will be allowed to move forward with large venues, like conventions and festivals, until we are in a much better position than we are today,” Ghaly said.

As California prepares to lift its stay-at-home order even further, Gov. Gavin Newsom said testing is at an all-time high, with 50,000 people tested daily.

He also said the state will have 10,000 trained contact tracers by the end of June — all key components for reopening.

“Because of your extraordinary work, 40 million of you, we bought time. We bent this curve,” said Newsom. “In fact, we didn’t even bend it. We never even allowed it to take off like other parts of this country.”

Newsom said the state will release reopening guidelines for phase 3 workplaces starting next week.