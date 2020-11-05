California COVID-19 cases continue to rise but doing better than rest of the country, says Dr. Ghaly

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As many parts of the nation struggle to contain COVID-19, California’s numbers remain moderate and stable compared to the rest of the country.

“If we had a test positivity for the entirety of the U.S., it would be 6.7%, so just over double what we’re seeing here in California,” said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

Since the start of the pandemic, state leaders have been asked numerous times if they’ll consider a mandatory quarantine for some travelers. Ghaly was asked again Wednesday as some parts of the Bay Area consider the measure.

“Really looking forward to see how the Bay Area counties come together on this to see if it’s applicable to other regions or statewide,” Ghaly explained.

Positivity rates and cases in California are on the rise.

Health leaders are working with Sacramento and San Diego counties, which risk falling back into the state’s most restrictive economic tier. That could force some indoor businesses to close in those counties.

“The same areas of concern are there. Congregate care facilities in both these counties are an important area where we’ve seen spread,” Ghaly said.

With the holidays around the corner, Ghaly said state leaders are working on guidelines. He did not say when those would be released.