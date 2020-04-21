California data shows COVID-19 disproportionally impacts black community

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The latest statistics on positive tests for the novel coronavirus and related deaths show that California is tracking along with the rest of the country, revealing a disproportionate impact on the black community.

When the numbers first started to be analyzed by race, it didn’t appear that California was following the national trend. But as more of the available data has been examined that analysis is changing.

Asian Americans in the state make up 13% of those who have tested positive and 16% of those who have died.

The Latino community represents about 40% of those who have tested positive and 31% of all related fatalities.

“As it relates to the African American community, 6%, a little over 6%, 6.8% have tested positive for COVID-19, and this is the area where you are correct. This group makes up about 11% of the deaths. It’s now 11-plus percent, closer to 12 percent. So, positively round that up to 7% and deaths, 12%, and that’s the area of particular concern that needs to be highlighted,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom during Monday’s daily briefing on coronavirus response.

“it’s not just about the endpoint of death. The inequities with these communities start much earlier. It starts with seeking care and getting the care that they need,” said California Director of Public Health Dr. Sonia Angell. “We will look very carefully at these issues to make sure that we help address the inequities and address these inequities that we’re seeing in healthcare when it comes to COVID-19.”

Gov. Newsom and Angell have promised to discuss a more detailed plan to examine and provide solutions to this issue on Wednesday during the state’s daily briefing on coronavirus response.