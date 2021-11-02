California delegation goes to climate summit in Scotland without Newsom

(KTXL) — Some California leaders are taking part in the United Nation’s climate summit in Scotland over the next two weeks.

California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis pointed to California as a lead policymaker in the U.S. when it comes to combatting climate change.

“California is most definitely all in,” Kounalakis said. “If there is one thing where we have something like sovereign power, it’s our emissions standards.”

Kounalakis, speaking in Glasgow Tuesday, filling in for Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was supposed to lead the California delegation at the COP26 climate conference.

Newsom decided at the last minute to not attend because of a family obligation, according to his office.

“I am sure that the person who’s got the biggest heartache over not going is Gavin Newsom,” said State Senate Majority Leader Robert Hertzberg.

Hertzberg and more than a dozen other state lawmakers are heading to Scotland for the conference by the end of this week.

Hertzberg said this event is important and sets the stage for global leaders to figure out how to transition the world’s economy from one that is part of a solution instead of part of the problem.

“Ways to, and policies that will, incentivize both fixing the environment, doing it in an environmentally just manner so we’re not just hurting poor communities, and create people with good jobs. And there’s ways to do it,” explained Hertzberg, D-Van Nuys.

FOX40 asked, what does the delegation bring home from this conference?

“First, I think we’ll bring home relationships that are really important,” Hertzberg said. “Everything is personal in this world, in my experience. We will bring home the pride of other jurisdictions taking on some of our ideas, that we’ll share in the conference. I think you’ll see a number of new bills introduced and I think you’re gonna see a more sophisticated discussion on climate change because of our efforts there.”

Members of the California delegation are slated to be in Scotland until Nov. 12.