California Department of Fish and Wildlife closes 34 properties as national forests close

(KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife closed dozens of properties Wednesday in coordination with the temporary closure of all national forests in the state.

All 34 closed properties are within or near U.S. Forest Service boundaries. They will be closed until Sept. 17 as extreme fire conditions persist in California.

National forests in California will also be closed until Sept. 17.

“We do not take this decision lightly but this is the best choice for public safety,” said Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien. “It is especially hard with the approaching Labor Day weekend, when so many people enjoy our national forests.”