California Department of Fish and Wildlife delays trout season to help rural counties tackling COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was given the authority to delay the trout season in several rural counties to protect against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

It comes a week after a Fish and Game Commission meeting was disrupted by outraged fishermen who thought a ban of recreational fishing was being approved.

With a million licensed anglers in the state, there was an understandable uproar when many got false information from conservative outlets about a total ban on recreational fishing.

Wednesday’s Fish and Game Commission teleconference tried to set the record straight.

“This is not about closing fishing season, this is not about any kind of statewide closure. This about a surgical, narrow approach to help a handful of counties,” said Fish and Game Commission President Eric Sklar.

Counties usually get thousands of visitors for the start of trout season on April 25.

Sheriffs, public health officials and county administrators pleaded for a delay in the season because tiny counties are ill-equipped to handle a virus outbreak.

“We don’t have a hospital in our county and the county is actually the only medical provider for our residents,” said Nicole Williamson, the Alpine County Health and Human Services director and CAO. “The majority of our population is seniors and the complications are even death for COVID-19.”

Many said fishing has social distancing built in and invoked constitutional rights to fish and to acquire food.

The state Constitution allows free fishing access to California waterways but it also allows the state to regulate fishing seasons.

But there were plenty of others who said there is a virus threat by anyone traveling given that some do not display symptoms.

The commission voted to allow for the delay of fishing on a case-by-case basis only with the consultation of health officials.

Fish and Wildlife Director Charlton Bonham — a fisherman himself — said he’ll use a measured approach.

“The proposal is specific and it’s very narrowly tailored for a short period of time only until May 31st of 2020,” he said.

It’s likely that other rural counties may ask for fishing restrictions as well.