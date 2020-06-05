California DOJ will review, reform Vallejo PD following controversial shootings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Friday that the state justice department will review and reform the policies and practices of the Vallejo Police Department.

“Our communities are safer when our police departments can build public trust through good policies, practices, and training. This review and reform agreement we announce today with the City of Vallejo represents a critical step the Vallejo Police Department must take to build trust with people who have lost faith in them,” Becerra said in a news release.

Friday’s announcement comes after several controversial police shootings in Vallejo, including an incident when 22-year-old Shaun Monterrosa was killed by officers who thought he was carrying a firearm in his waistband but actually had a hammer.

Monterrosa was killed outside of a Walgreens store shortly after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday as several people described by police as looting suspects tried to flee arriving officers.

“As chief, I have already implemented a stronger body-worn camera policy, an improved de-escalation policy, and a program to regularly analyze use-of-force data, but the biggest steps are ahead of us,” Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams said in a news release. “I welcome all voices to the table. We are stronger together.”