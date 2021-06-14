‘California dream vacation’: Newsom to present more vaccine incentives

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Newsom will be announcing more incentives as a part of the California Comeback Plan in San Francisco on Monday morning.

This includes the Vax for the Win program.

Tomorrow, on the day of California’s grand reopenng, ten more vaccinated residents will be selected to win $1.5 million dollars each.

This is the biggest vaccine lottery yet!

Over 21 million people in California were entered to win $50,000 cash prize drawings and 30 have been selected – including 11 from the Bay Area.

California has seen a 13% increase in vaccinations since the incentives were first announced – so it’s working.

There will also be more prizes to come for people who got vaccinated from partners like the Warriors and the Clippers.

Newsom will present even more goodies from the Palace of Fine Arts at 9:30 a.m., including something called ‘California dream vacations.’

The goal is to boost the tourism industry which has been hit extremely hard during the pandemic.

Tourism revenue in the state plummeted $80 billion from 2019 to 2020.