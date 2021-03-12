California expands eligible COVID-19 vaccination groups

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Department of Public Health on Thursday updated their vaccine prioritization guidelines, expanding the number of people who can get the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday.

The prioritization now includes those who live and/or work in jails, homeless shelters, public transit and airports.

CDPH added people ages 16 to 64 who are deemed “at the very highest risk for morbidity and mortality” from the virus are eligible to be vaccinated by a health care provider.

The list includes those with cancer, chronic conditions such as kidney and heart disease, Down syndrome and immunocomprised immune systems. Those who are pregnant are also eligible.