California expects to receive 672,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Now that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, California is one step closer to getting more people vaccinated.

“It’s very good news,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

Newsom was delighted with the news Friday night. Earlier in the week, in the first round of Pfizer’s vaccine, California received an estimated 327,000 doses. But the state this week found out it would receive only 233,000 doses in the second round from Pfizer.

“We were hoping to get 393,000 doses,” Newsom said.

It was 160,000 fewer doses than what was expected.

However, the governor said the state will receive even more from Moderna. He said the state is hoping to receive 672,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

It’s a vaccine the company says is safe and 94% effective.

It will come in two doses taken 28 days apart.

With more doses on the horizon, the governor said underserved areas will be able to have the same opportunity the larger cities received earlier this week.

“This will allow us to distribute even more vaccines, particularly to underserved communities, more rural communities and more remote communities,” he said.

Newsom said the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup will also take a look at the vaccine data to make sure it’s safe and effective.

Until a wide distribution is available, the governor asks people to stay at home and wear a mask.