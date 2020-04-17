California extends paid leave benefits for food industry workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California is extending paid leave benefits to food workers across the state.

“People that grow our food, the people that pick our food, the people that pack our food, deliver our food, cook serve and sell,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

Food industry workers across California now have access to two weeks of paid supplemental sick leave for those affected by COVID-19.

Gov. Newsom’s latest executive order extends the leave for those exposed to the virus, are sick with the virus, or have been ordered to isolate.

“I hope this will significantly addresses some of the anxiety our farm workers have, the anxiety our fast food workers have, anxiety around delivery of our food workers have, we don’t want you going to work sick,” he said.

California’s food supply workers remain on the frontlines of the state’s response to the coronavirus. Hundreds of thousands still go to work while the state remains under an indefinite stay at home order.

Union leaders praising the governor’s latest move.

“It’s the public safety, and the safety of all workers in our food chain from the fields to grocery store checkout stands that are of critical importance,” UFCW Local 770 President John Grant said.

Newsom’s executive order also ramps up the state’s health and safety standards to require food service workers to wash their hands every 30 minutes or as needed to sanitize amid the pandemic.