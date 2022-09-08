SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Californians have been under a Flex Alert for nine straight days as heat continues to batter the Golden State.

Thursday’s call for energy conservation is for the hours of 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., and it’s the second straight day an Emergency Alert 2 has been activated.

The Flex Alert on Thursday is one of the longest periods of energy conservation that’s been called for during this heat wave, with Monday’s ask being from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Monday, four generators in Roseville and Yuba City helped produce enough energy to power 120,000 homes.

California said it narrowly avoided rolling blackouts Tuesday after Californians rallied and lowered energy consumption following a state-wide alert and Stage 3 alert.

On Wednesday, California still faced a strain on its power grid, with an Emergency Alert 2 being activated.

Cal ISO said a call for energy conservation is still likely on Friday. Temperatures will still remain high with the day being forecasted at 107 degrees.

The heat wave is expected to wind down over the weekend, with Saturday’s high expected to be 90 degrees.

The first Flex Alert in this series of calls for energy conservation was issued on Aug. 31.