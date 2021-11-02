California Family Council president discusses abortion as SCOTUS questions controversial Texas law

Monday morning, the United States Supreme Court listened to three hours of oral arguments that could help decide if the most restrictive abortion law in the land will remain as is in Texas.

A majority of the Supreme Court signaled they would allow abortion providers to pursue a court challenge to a Texas law that has virtually ended abortion in the nation’s second-largest state after six weeks of pregnancy.

But it was unclear how quickly the court would rule and whether it would issue an order blocking the law that has been in effect for two months, or require providers to ask a lower court put the law on hold.

Sonseeahray spoke to Jodi Hicks, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, Monday about concerns this hearing could eventually help chip away at the constitutional right to abortion provided by Roe v. Wade.

Pro-life advocate Jonathan Keller, the president of the California Family Council, joined Sonseeahray to talk about his thoughts on Roe v. Wade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.