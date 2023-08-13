(FOX40.COM) — The California Fire Foundation announced that it has set up a disaster relief fund to support those most impacted by the recent wildfires that are consuming the island of Maui.

On Sunday, the non-profit organization said it is assisting the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 1463, and other community organizations to “assess needs and directly distribute” aid to citizens and firefighters alike.

•Video Above: Cal OES Director sends first responders to Hawaii

In a news release, the California Fire Foundation said, “Whether impacted by an unprecedented wildfire, mudslide, flood, earthquake or a global pandemic, the California Fire Foundation stands ready to help communities and the fire service when they need it most.”

Rick Martinez, the executive director of the Fire Foundation, said, “We have a deep appreciation for what the community is going through, and we recognize the cultural significance of the area impacted by the fire.”

He continued, “Partnering with Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 1463, ensures those residents and firefighters get and feel support from all of us in California.”

Martinez is currently on the ground with first responders in Maui assisting the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the statement read.

According to the news release, the California Fire Foundation is, “non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, and the communities they protect.”

The foundation was created in 1987 by California Professional Firefighters. Its mission includes survivor and victim assistance programs and a range of community initiatives.