(KTXL) — Several days after his public inauguration ceremony, California Governor Gavin Newsom presents his budget plan for the next fiscal year.

The governor has been warning of a possible multi-billion dollar shortfall after the state ended with a surplus just one year prior.

The budget deficit could be around $25 billion, the Legislative Analyst’s Office said in November.

In a recent news conference with state emergency officials that was held to address the state’s challenges against a series of storms, Newsom said that he would ask the state legislature for $202 million to fortify levees that protect against flooding.

In recent years, the state has spent heavily to expand health and education programs with funding from taxes for the highest income earners.

This article will be updated.