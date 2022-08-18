SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nationwide, nearly 10,000 people died in the first three months of 2022 in car crashes, and a report says one out of every ten of those deaths happened in California.

The report comes from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which shows early estimates of car crash deaths across the country. The estimates show that 9,560 people died in the first three months.

In California, an estimated 944 peopled died. The other states with a high number of traffic deaths are Florida with 998, Texas with 1,071 and North Carolina with 505.

The number of miles traveled also increased for the first quarter of the year. The report says 40.2 billion more miles were traveled, which is an increase of 5.6%.

“The early estimates from NHTSA show a surge in roadway deaths throughout the country during the first three months of the year – the likes of which we have not seen in two decades,” California Office of Traffic Safety Director Barbara Rooney said.

Last year, there were 8,935 traffic deaths in the first three months of the year. California accounted for a larger part of those deaths in 2021. The report says 1,014 people died between January and March 2021 in California.

So, while California accounts for a tenth of traffic deaths this year, the number of deaths in California is actually down from last year.

Overall, the number of deaths across the country rose by 7% for the first three months of the year, and it’s the largest number of deaths in the first three months of a year since 2002.