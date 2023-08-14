(FOX40.COM) — Seven Californians will be inducted into the California Hall of Fame later this August, joining another almost 150 people who have been inducted in the last two decades.

A message from the California Governor, First Partner and the California Museum announced the newest inductees, all of whom will be inducted posthumously.

The 16th class inductees are:

•Carrie Fisher, actress and screenwriter

•Maggie Gee, pilot and physicist

•Etta James, singer

•Jose Julio Sarria, LGBTQ rights activist and pioneer

•Vin Scully, LA Dodgers broadcaster

•Shirley Temple Black, actress and public servant

•Archie Williams, Olympic gold medalist and educator

“The outstanding legacy of this group has and will continue to embody what it means to be a Californian. There is no doubt their legacies will continue to live on and inspire millions across our state for generations to come,” Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom said in the same statement, “The Governor and I are delighted to honor the contributions of this remarkable group of visionaries. Each one of these pioneers has uniquely impacted California through their boundless creativity, perseverance, and courage – encapsulating the California dream through their lives and legacies.”

The induction ceremony will be a virtual one, held on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m., and will be livestreamed on the social media accounts of the California Governor.

The California Hall of Fame was established in 2006 to honor Californians who “embody the state’s innovative spirit and whose achievements have changed the state, the nation and the world.”

Inductees are selected by governors and their partners, and the Hall of Fame is the California Museum’s signature program.