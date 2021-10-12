California Hall of Fame’s 14th class to be inducted Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The 14th California Hall of Fame induction will take place Tuesday evening, the governor’s office announced.

The event will be led by Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel. It will start at 7 p.m. and be streamed by the California Museum.

California’s 13th class was inducted in 2019 and included drag queen and TV star RuPaul, late poet Maya Angelou and skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

“Launched in 2006, the California Hall of Fame honors history-making Californians who embody the state’s spirit of innovation, and have changed the state, nation, and the world,” a press release stated.