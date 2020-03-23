California has its first inmate with COVID-19, officials say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Sunday that the state’s prison system has its first inmate with COVID-19. According to officials, the man is an inmate at the state prison in Los Angeles County.

Officials first became aware of the case when the man informed health care staff that he did not feel well. He was tested on March 20 and officials received his results on Sunday.

Movement has been restricted at the prison and a contact investigation was initiated to determine who else could be sick. People who may be at-risk have also been quarantined.

CDCR Employees

The CDCR reported that two employees at California State Prison, Sacramento have tested positive, along with two employees at California Institution for Men. One employee at Folsom State Prison has also tested positive.