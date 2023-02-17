(KTXL) — The death penalty is still officially legal under California law, but it has been more than 17 years since the state last executed a person on death row.

A series of administrative processes, lawsuits, and executive actions have kept executions on hold.

The last execution in California was in January 2006, when 76-year-old Clarence Ray Allen was executed by lethal injection at San Quentin State Prison.

After Allen’s execution, a U.S. District Court found that the state’s lethal injection process created an unnecessary risk that the inmate would “suffer pain so extreme” that it constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.

In late 2007, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) was ordered by the Marin County Superior Court to publicize the new rules through the state’s formal rule-making process.

In April 2009, the CDCR submitted a draft of its revised lethal injection regulations to the California Office of Administrative Law (OAL) and began the process of publicizing and taking public comments on the rules through July.

After modifying the draft of the rules again, which required another, shorter period of public comment, CDCR’s “final rulemaking package” on lethal injections was submitted to OAL in April 2010. But OAL rejected the rules and provided corrections for CDCR to make.

For several years CDCR was caught in a cycle of revising its rules, putting the revised rules through the rule-making process, and responding to lawsuits urging the department to continue with executions.

In November 2016, voters narrowly approved Proposition 66, which made a number of changes to death penalty laws including exempting them from certain parts of the rule-making process.

The rules around CDCR’s lethal injection procedures underwent significant changes during the drawn-out rule-making process, including switching from a three-drug cocktail to a one-drug cocktail. Federal litigation concerning the new protocols continues to tie up executions.

In addition to lawsuits, in 2019, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order issuing a moratorium on executions in the state, citing in part the fact that people of color are disproportionately given the death sentence.

For example, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, Black residents make up only 6.5% of California’s total population but more than a third of the population on death row.

At the conclusion of a two-year pilot program in January 2022 that moved some death row inmates from San Quentin into the general prison population, CDCR announced it would make the program permanent.

“We are starting the process of closing death row to repurpose and transform the current housing units into something innovative and anchored in rehabilitation,” a CDCR spokesperson told the Associated Press.

According to the CDCR, the state has put 513 people to death since 1893.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to pursue the death penalty again in 1976, California has put 13 people to death.