California health leaders require COVID-19 lab tests to start collecting data on race, ethnicity, gender and sexual orientation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — State health leaders announced Tuesday that California will require labs and other COVID-19 testing providers to collect data on race, ethnicity, gender and sexual orientation effective immediately.

“We expect over the course of the next month that we’ll see improvements in the use of these fields and our ability to report out to you,” said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

Tuesday’s announcement comes months after LGBTQ groups urged the state to provide data on how the virus is affecting their community.

Leader of California’s legislative LGBTQ caucus, Sen. Scott Wiener, released a statement calling it a deeply important and promising first step.

The new data collection comes as the state zeroes in on communities disproportionately impacted by the virus.

Dr. Ghaly noted about one-third of the data coming into the state does not include information on race and ethnicity.

State leaders said they have growing concerns over COVID-19’s impact on minorities, especially the Latino community. Ghaly said the latest data shows Latinos account for more than half of the state’s COVID-19 cases and nearly half of California’s deaths.

“Improving our data is like getting a new pair of glasses that helps us see more clearly or using binoculars that help us see a little further out,” said Ghaly.

As California improves the data it collects from tests, state officials said the work to improve testing overall is in progress.