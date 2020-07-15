California health officials offer update on COVID-19 testing guidelines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced Tuesday that the state is now averaging more than 105,000 COVID-19 tests a day, with still a lot more work to do.

“The testing in California is a vital piece of our response, not only to focus on taking care of patients who present with symptoms in our care delivery system but also to understand the patterns of transmission,” Ghaly said.

State health leaders rolled out new guidelines on Tuesday, prioritizing who gets tested and when, and new guidance for labs on which specimens to process first.

The priorities are split into tiers, with hospitalized COVID-19 symptom patients first and those with known exposure to the virus, followed by those with coronavirus symptoms or those working in congregate care facilities like hospitals, nursing homes and prisons. Then come those who work in other industries like retail, manufacturing, food service, transportation and education.

To try to meet the high demand for testing, the state is aiming to expand testing to the offices of health care providers across California.

“This will allow vulnerable populations to be able to obtain appointments at state testing facilities,” Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramierz said.

State leaders also announced new co-chairs of the state’s COVID-19 testing task force, including Gilbert Chavez, of the state’s Center for Infectious Diseases, and the senior vice president of the Kaiser Health Plan Foundation, Dr. Bechara Choucair.

“A cornerstone of our work going forward must be ensuring that testing is available, testing is affordable, testing is equitable and is reliable for Californians,” Choucair said.