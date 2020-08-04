California health officials say state COVID-19 numbers are undercounted due to technical glitch

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One day after Gov. Gavin Newsom gave an optimistic update on California’s COVID-19 numbers, state officials are saying serious technical issues are affecting the counts.

Newsom gave a brighter outlook Monday on California’s data, citing a 21% drop in positive cases and a 6.1% positivity rate. As of Tuesday, those numbers are now being questioned.

Officials confirmed the state’s electronic reporting system for infectious diseases, the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange or CalREDIE, has serious technical issues.

Multiple counties and the state had notices up on their dashboards Tuesday.

The state-wide data dashboard alerted visitors that “these data represent an underreporting of actual positive cases in a single day.”

Over the last two days, California has reported its lowest single-day case counts since early July.

Health and human services secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly addressed the issue in a virtual briefing Tuesday.

“We’re working around the clock, were not sure when we’ll have a definitive fix to the problem,” Ghaly said.

It’s unclear how long and to what extent this issue has been affecting the numbers, but multiple counties began reporting the glitch just within the last couple of days.

“We are working in parallel with our lab partners to get the same information in a manual form to local health officials,” Ghaly said.

The Department of Public Health said the problem is not affecting actual test results and hospitalization and intensive care unit admission numbers. Officials have said that data is collected through a different system.