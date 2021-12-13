California health secretary: New mask mandate will start Wednesday

(KTXL) — As California reports more cases of the omicron variant and families gather for the holidays, the state’s health secretary announced a new mask mandate will go into effect Wednesday.

In a call with reporters Monday, Dr. Mark Ghaly announced California would be implementing a mandate requiring everyone wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Ghaly cited a 47% increase in COVID-19 cases across California since Thanksgiving.

“We know people are tired and hungry for normalcy. Frankly, I am too,” Ghaly said Monday. “That said, this is a critical time where we have a tool that we know has worked and can work.”

The mandate is expected to expire Jan. 15.

Dr. Ghaly did not elaborate on how the mandate would be enforced.

California also is tightening existing testing requirements by ordering unvaccinated people attending indoor “mega-events” of 1,000 people or more to have a negative test within one or two days, depending on the type of test.

Some of you are asking what is considered a mega event in California, here’s what CDPH says: pic.twitter.com/CjnSw5a2w1 — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) December 13, 2021

The state also is recommending travelers who visit or return to California to get tested within five days of their arrival.

“We know that there’s going to be people who don’t necessarily agree with this, who are tired, who aren’t going to mask,” Ghaly said. “We hope that those are few and far between, that most people see the purpose of doing this over the next month as something to protect them and their communities during a very tough time.”

California lifted its statewide mask mandate on June 15 for people who were vaccinated, a date Gov. Gavin Newsom heralded as the state’s grand reopening. But since then, county governments covering about half of the state’s population have imposed their own indoor mask mandates as case rates surged with new variants.

Sacramento County’s own order went into effect back in late July and requires everyone, no matter their vaccination status, to wear a mask indoors while in public.

As of Monday, California has confirmed 4,886,509 COVID-19 cases and 74,685 deaths.

The nation’s first recorded case of the omicron variant came out of San Francisco on the first day of December.

Newsom and the state’s top health officials said the discovery did not surprise them. They explained California’s access to biotech and genomic sequencing efforts made it inevitable the first case would be detected in the Golden State.

“We are proud to be able to identify because of those efforts to be well prepared around COVID, the lessons we learned over the past 20 months to be ready on all fronts and California demonstrates that today,” Dr. Ghaly said at the time.

One of their main messages to the public right was that now is not the time to panic.

“As we enter this period of uncertainty, it is not the time to panic,” Ghaly said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.