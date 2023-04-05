(KTXL) — The Tahoe National Forest will be the beneficiary of the largest agreement between the United States Forest Service and the National Forest Foundation in their effort to reduce the risk of wildfires in California, according to a news release from the Forest Service.

A grant of $117 million will go towards reducing the risk of wildfires in the North Yuba Landscape, which the Forest Service says “is one of the most at-risk watersheds to largest-scale, catastrophic fire in the United States.”

The agreement will fund the National Forest Foundation’s plan to treat over 21,000 acres of the 275,000-acre North Yuba Landscape Resilience Project, which is a 15-to-20-year vegetation and fuel management project.

The proposed treated area will produce 55 million board feet of timber from forest thinning treatments.

“These fuels reduction efforts will significantly lower wildfire risk and change fire behavior to protect communities, escape routes and utility infrastructure while also improving forest health to protect important habitats and enhance resilience to climate change,” the Forest Service wrote in their news release.

The North Yuba Landscape Resilience Project extends from Highway 49, north of the Yuba River, to the intersection of Highway 49 and Yuba Pass Road, east of Bassetts.

Communities within the resilience project include Camptonville, Downieville, Sierra City and Bassetts.

“Over the last several years, the National Forest Foundation and U.S. Forest Service have successfully partnered to improve the health and resilience of thousands of acres of the Tahoe National Forest,” National Forest Foundation President and CEO Mary Mitsos said. “With this new large-scale agreement, we are eager to build upon our proven model and accomplish even more meaningful on-the-ground results.”

“Forests in California and throughout the West are in need of treatment activities beyond what any one entity can do on its own,” Mitsos continued. “Working through innovative partnerships, like we have on the Tahoe National Forest, we are excited to bring new tools and resources to tackle the challenge together.”

In May 2022, the Golden Fire burned 25 acres south of Camptonville along Highway 49 after starting as a half-acre structure fire at Ridge Road and Celestial Valley Road.

The fire jumped Highway 49 and began heading west but fire crews were able to stop forward progress within a few hours.