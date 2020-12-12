California Hospital Association CEO warns staffing ICU beds becoming critical issue

(KTXL) — As tens of thousands of people continue to test positive for the coronavirus across California, the number of intensive care unit beds continues to dwindle.

Officials warned Friday that staffing additional ICU beds is also becoming an issue.

Governor Gavin Newsom says staffing critical care facilities is the number one problem the state is facing and some believe there are not many options available to resolve the issue.

“What we are looking like at right now is nothing short of alarming,” said California Hospital Association CEO Carmela Coyle.

Coyle said more than 30,000 people continue to test positive each day.

“That is more than three times the highest level that we saw during our last surge,” Coyle told FOX40.

The latest surge is filling up ICUs, with the state reporting a roughly 70% rise in ICU entries over the past two weeks.

“We are literally standing on a beach watching a tsunami heading our way,” Coyle said.

She said focusing on how many beds are left can be misleading.

“It’s not really about the bed, it’s not about the mattress, it’s not about the pillow. It’s about that highly trained critical care nurse,” Coyle said.

She added those nurses were available during the first surge because California was an early surge state.

But the latest surge is different.

“They are all in the Midwest and the mountain states. Hospitals report being unable to secure, no matter the price, those travel nurses,” Coyle explained.

The shortage has stopped hospitals like UC Davis Medical Center from expanding their ICU capacity.

“We have 84 adult ICU beds and we have plans to surge up to 200. That is what we could do, but not without more ICU nurses,” said one UC Davis doctor during a briefing with Governor Newsom.

Coyle said that is why it’s important for people to follow safety precautions. It will, in return, lessen the burden on critical care facilities and frontline health care workers.

“We are going to have to ask them to hold on to help a little bit longer,” Coyle said.

She added that hospitals can try to stretch resources using team nursing. It would involve placing a critical care nurse at the head of a team of nurses from other parts of the hospital.