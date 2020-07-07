California increases enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines as positivity rate hits 7%

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California continues to ramp up its enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines following Independence Day weekend.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday he was pleased that many Californians cautiously celebrated the Fourth of July.

“I just want to compliment the local efforts, the county efforts, the educational efforts and the social persuasion that was, I think, very well represented and demonstrated over the Fourth of July holiday weekend,” said Newsom.

But as celebrations were underway, the state added a handful of counties to its community spread watchlist, with now 23 listed.

Most of the counties have shut down bars, indoor operations at restaurants and family entertainment centers.

As of Monday, the state was waiting for six of the counties to take action.

“Six just joined us so we expect they’ll move in the next few days,” said Newsom.

California also boosted its enforcement of guidelines and the state’s face mask mandate at businesses.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health contacted 440,000 businesses and the majority of them made corrections immediately. Alcohol Beverage Control visited 6,000 restaurants and bars, citing 52 of them.

“The overwhelming majority of people were doing the right thing and I want to applaud that,” said Newsom.

Newsom said Monday that this type of enforcement will continue as the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate reached 7% and more Californians than ever are getting tested for COVID-19.