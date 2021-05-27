California ISO does not expect forced outages during Memorial Day weekend heat wave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While parts of the West Coast could possibly feel a heat wave with triple-digit temperatures forecasted this weekend, California energy leaders say any forced power outages are unlikely.

Speaking at a Sacramento Press Club event Thursday, California Independent System Operator President Elliot Mainzer said the state’s energy grid looks to be in good shape for this week and next.

Last summer, heat waves threatened power disruptions in California because of energy shortages.

Mainzer said later into the summer, the state could see the same threats.

“If we get into another big west-wide heating event like we saw last year, our numbers tell us the grid will be stressed again,” Mainzer explained. “We’ll be leaning on this new set of batteries that we have, all the generation resources, but we will be actively reaching out to consumers to conserve energy.”

Although this weekend there should not be a problem, state energy officials say it’s always a good idea to try to conserve energy.