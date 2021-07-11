California ISO issues Flex Alert due to Bootleg Fire, heat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With power lines still impacted due to the Bootleg Fire in Oregon and continued high temperatures, the California Independent System Operator has issued a Flex Alert that will start at 4 p.m. Monday and last until 9 p.m.

California ISO is asking residents to limit their power usage Monday night by setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turning off unnecessary lights and not using big appliances.

California ISO suggests residents use fans and to pre-cool homes earlier in the day.