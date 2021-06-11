California ISO urges electricity conservation ahead of heat wave

FOLSOM, Calif. (KRON) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is urging residents to try and conserve electricity next week as heat will put stressed conditions on the state’s power grid.

While no outages or power disruptions are anticipated, triple-digit heat is forecasted to hit parts of the Bay Area, which leads to extra electricity use by residents who may be cranking their air conditioning.

The ISO declared a grid Restricted Maintenance Operation (RMO) for noon to 10 p.m. from Wednesday, June 16, through Friday, June 18, which alerts market participants that all available resources are needed and to defer scheduled maintenance on generators or transmission lines if possible.

In the past, Californians responding to calls for conservation have significantly reduced

stress on the grid and avoided further emergency actions, including the need to rely on

reserve power resources or rotating outages, according to the agency.

To review tips on conserving energy and sign up for notifications, click or tap here.