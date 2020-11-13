California issues travel advisory, requests 14-day quarantine after out-of-state travel

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California is asking residents returning or visitors from out of the state to quarantine for 14 days as cases of the coronavirus spike across the U.S.

The state says travelers should limit their interactions to only the people in their immediate household. The recommendation does not apply to essential travel, according to a notice from the public health department.

Californians in general are asked to avoid non-essential travel.

Essential travel, according to state officials, includes “work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care, and safety and security.”

People who are quarantining should stay home unless they are seeking medical care, public health officials said, and must avoid having visitors.

California became the second state behind Texas to reach one million confirmed cases on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Oregon and Washington have issued the same recommendation.