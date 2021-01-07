California issues updated travel advisory, asks residents to limit travel within the state to 120 miles

(KTXL) — California public health officials issued an updated travel advisory Wednesday, discouraging non-essential into and out of the state.

The new advisory replaces the pre-holiday advisory that asked travelers coming into California to self-isolate for 14 days. As of Wednesday, the California Department of Public Health says those coming back into the state should self-quarantine for 10 days.

“Persons arriving in California from other states or Californians returning from other states or countries could introduce new sources of infection (potentially including new strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus) to California. Intra-state travel, likewise threatens to exacerbate community spread within California—particularly because travel itself (especially the use of shared conveyances in air, bus, or rail travel) can increase a person’s chance of spreading and getting COVID-19,” the CDPH said in its new advisory.

That 10-day period does not apply to health care workers and emergency responders coming in to help the state’s struggling hospital system.

Residents are also being asked to avoid traveling to places in the state that are more than 120 miles from their homes, or to other states or countries.

That recommendation does not apply to residents who have to travel for things like work, study or immediate medical care, or those who routinely travel out of the state or the country for essential reasons.

All non-essential travelers who do not live in California are discouraged from traveling to the state, according to the CDPH.