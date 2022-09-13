SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California launched a new website for those who are seeking abortion access in the state.

The newly launched website, abortion.ca.gov, is aimed at providing Californians and residents of other states with information about how, where and when to access abortion services in California.

According to a press release, the website includes information on legal rights to an abortion in California, where people can find providers, how they pay for services and get financial assistance, and ways for them to locate wellness and emotional support.

The website includes an interactive tool to search for a health care provider for users and information those who live outside of the state or who are under 18 seeking access to an abortion.

In a video message posted on social media, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the website does not track personal information from visitors, especially for those who are seeking reproductive care and are traveling from a state that has restricted access.

“Abortion is legal, safe and accessible here in California — whether or not you live here, know that we have your back,” Newsom said in a statement. “As Republican states continue rolling back fundamental civil rights and even try to prevent people from accessing information online or crossing states lines for care, you’re welcome here in California and we’ll continue to fight like hell for you.”

The website is available in Spanish and the state plans to translate the website into additional languages such as Chinese, Tagalog, Vietnamese and Korean. In the meantime, the website can be translated using a built-in function on Chrome browsers, according to the website.

“This new website is a critical resource, providing essential information to patients in and out of California, and can hopefully serve as a model for the rest of the nation,” said Jodi Hicks, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates California. “No person should be forced to travel outside of their home state for essential health care, including abortion care, yet extreme politicians are making that a reality for millions across the country.”

“This new website will increase access to accurate information and is critical so that people can seek the care they want or need here in California,” Hicks continued. “Planned Parenthood was proud to support this effort and we thank Governor Newsom for making it a reality — this website truly demonstrates California’s commitment to expanding abortion access.”

In May, Newsom proposed a $125 million reproductive health package in an effort for California to prepare for an influx of out-of-state residents seeking abortions. At the time, the proposal was in response to a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court overturned the 1973 landmark decision on June 24.