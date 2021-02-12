California lawmakers address recent spike in violence against Asian American community

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Members of the California Asian Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus, on the first day of Lunar New Year, addressed the increase of attacks against Asian Americans throughout the state.

Members of the caucus from all across the state met in the capital to express their frustrations in seeing elders in the Asian American community being targets of violent attacks.

Assemblymember Evan Low said he believes these attacks are rising because of the coronavirus pandemic with the narrative that Asians are responsible for it.

The caucus announced Friday they are calling out law enforcement to ask for resources to help prevent these attacks and they hope to introduce new legislation to tackle the hate crimes.

“Budgetary proposals for the state of California on devoting resources to tackling these hate crimes, we’ll also see proposals, potential legislation,” explained Vice Chair Low.

He also wants to collect data on these attacks to give local law enforcement the resources they need to prevent more attacks.