California Gov. Gavin Newsom will have the chance to approve an excise tax on firearms and ammunition after Assembly Bill 28 was passed by Democrats Thursday.

If signed, an 11% tax from the sales of firearms, firearm precursor parts and ammunition would be imposed on dealers and manufacturers beginning July 1, 2024.

Money received by the measure would be used to fund various gun violence prevention, education, research and investigation programs, AB 28 states.

The bill was introduced by Democrat Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel of District 46. The district represents parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

“We’ve passed a lot of good gun safety laws. The data shows that we have a lower gun death rate here in California than we do in other states. But this was one of the big things that was still out there,” Gabriel told CalMatters.

For the past 10 years, lawmakers had unsuccessfully pursued sales or excise taxes on guns and ammunition but failed half a dozen times, some of which never even got a hearing, CalMatters reported.

The current version was narrowly passed over the objections of Republicans.

Newsom has until Oct. 14 to sign or veto the bill.

“Though he has been a vocal proponent of adopting more gun safety laws in California, a spokesperson for Newsom declined to comment on the measure,” CalMatters reported.