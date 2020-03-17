California lawmakers approve up to $1B in funding for coronavirus response

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- California could spend up to a billion dollars on its fight against the novel coronavirus.

California lawmakers Monday approved to release millions in funding to furnish the governor’s state of emergency declaration.

The measure would first release $500 million and later will empower the governor to spend in $50 million increments if necessary. Spending would be capped at $1 billion in total.

The effort received bipartisan support on the Assembly and Senate floors.

"We think it is very important to give the governor the tools to fight the pandemic in our state," said Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco.

"These funds are critical to making sure that our infrastructure is built up to deal with this emergency, to mitigating the damage to our economy but, most importantly, to making sure that more Californias are saved," said Assemblyman Jay Obernolte, R-Big Bear Lake

Another measure passed Monday makes sure schools shut down for the virus do not lose money. It also provides funds for cleaning and protective equipment.

California lawmakers convening this week comes as the governor and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged against large gatherings.

On the floor, one assemblyman wore a mask while some aged 65 and up disregarded official recommendations to stay home.

"What do people need? When do they need it? And how do we get it to them? I want to be a part of that team and I don't care whether it is the governor or the legislature or the president of the United States, we have people to represent and peoples' lives to save. And we are going to go about doing that as responsibly as we know how," said Assemblyman Jim Patterson, R-Fresno

The Legislature is set to consider taking a multi-week-long recess that could start as soon as next week.