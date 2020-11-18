California lawmakers attend conference in Hawaii after state leaders issue travel advisory

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – At least two California lawmakers are in Maui for the annual Independent Voter Project conference.

The trip comes as state leaders put a recommended 14-day quarantine in place last week to discourage travel and urged Californians not to gather ahead of the holidays.

An eyewitness source told FOX40 they saw Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D–Elk Grove) on the island.

The source claimed that Cooper said he was in town for a conference, staying at the same hotel hosting the Independent Voter Project’s event.

Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D–Baldwin Park) is also in attendance. She is the only California lawmaker who allowed the event organizer to reveal her participation there.

Recent finance reports show Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham (R–San Luis Obispo) bought plane tickets for a flight to Hawaii that arrived Monday.

FOX40 contacted the offices of nine legislators who went to the conference last year. One confirmed their assemblymember was not there and FOX40 has yet to hear back from the other eight, including the offices of Cooper, Cunningham and Rubio.

The five-day conference is bringing together about 150 people this week, 20 of them lawmakers from Texas, Washington and California according to the event organizer.

The event mainly features policy discussions and mingling with lobbyists and corporate sponsors.

The event comes as state leaders have advised against gatherings and imposed more restrictions on businesses in most California counties, citing a significant climb in COVID-19 cases over the last week and a half.

Gov. Gavin Newsom apologized Monday for participating in a 12-person dinner party at a restaurant in Napa county after it went public.

“I need to preach and practice and not just preach and not practice,” Newsom said.

Legislative leaders in the Assembly and Senate have not yet responded to FOX40’s requests for comment.