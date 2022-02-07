California lawmakers extend paid COVID sick leave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — The California legislature extended COVID-19 sick pay on Monday, requiring employers with more than 25 workers to reinstate it.

The new law is retroactive to Jan. 1.

California workers will get up to two weeks of paid time off if they get sick from the coronavirus.

The sick pay will also cover 40 hours for isolation, vaccine or booster appointments, and caring for family members who are sick with COVID-19.

Employers will front the cost.

