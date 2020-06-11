California lawmakers, Gov. Newsom at odds over proposed budget cuts as deadline looms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom have just days to agree on the state budget.

As budget negotiations continued inside the Capitol Wednesday, outside a labor union rally called on lawmakers to cancel proposed cuts.

“Don’t cut the people that you said at one point were essential and now they’re not. So, which is it?” asked social worker Akbar Bibb.

With a spike in unemployment and a drop in state revenues, Newsom’s budget proposes billions of dollars in cuts to schools, health care programs and pay for state employees, including workers who have served on the front lines of COVID-19.

The legislature’s version rejects some of the governor’s cuts.

“We must draw a line against the cuts to the very same communities and frontline workers that we put in harm’s way, that we failed to protect them from COVID-19 in the first place,” said Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles.

The governor’s administration has said about a quarter of his proposed budget cuts would immediately be canceled if the federal government steps in before the budget is enacted but with days left before that deadline, no federal dollars have been promised.

“Ask the federal government to do what it should do, what it must do, but it may not, or it may not provide stimulus at the level that it should, but we have it within ourselves to make the investments that we need,” said Assemblymember Rob Bonta, D-Alameda.

Lawmakers at Wednesday’s rally presented other ways the legislature can keep up future investments including a millionaire tax.

The legislature has until June 15 to approve an operating budget, and if not, the state constitution says they won’t get paid.