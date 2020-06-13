California lawmakers move swiftly to advance racial justice proposals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — State lawmakers are trying to take swift action on a number of racial justice proposals after weeks of demonstrations throughout California.

As soon as next week, the state Senate could send those proposals to the governor’s desk.

Amid calls to support bills backed by California’s Legislative Black Caucus, the Assembly this week passed one that would create a task force to study and propose reparations for African Americans. If passed in the Senate and signed by the governor, the work would begin no later than next June.

“The age of enslavement both in California and across the nation birthed a legacy of racial harm and inequity that continues to impact the conditions of black people and black life in California,” said Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego.

Another Black Caucus priority bill passed in the Assembly this week was a measure to restore affirmative action in California. It would allow government agencies and state universities to hire or admit people based on race, sex, ethnicity and national origin.

For the last 24 years, California has banned the practice because of a constitutional amendment, which some Democrats want to upend now.

Some Republicans have argued it would legalize racism and sexism.

If the bill clears its next hurdle in the Senate by June 25, voters will ultimately decide on the issue in the November election.