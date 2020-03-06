California lawmakers pleased with governor’s emergency declaration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- The governor's emergency declaration for the novel coronavirus is receiving support from both sides of the aisle in the state Legislature.

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbs every day, some lawmakers are still critical about the timing.

"It seems more reactive than proactive, that’s a little bit of my frustration," said Sen. John Moorlach, R-Costa Mesa.

Moorlach represents parts of Orange County and Costa Mesa, where city leaders last month blocked a virus-plagued cruise ship from docking.

The senator said communication was a major issue but in the last week, things have improved significantly from Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration.

Moorlach said he is pleased with the emergency declaration, which will allow out-of-state medical professionals to help manage the virus in California.

"If we can get people from other states without license approvals or renewals, that's going to be very helpful," he said.

Earlier this week, Newsom requested the Legislature release $20 million to help manage the coronavirus situation but lawmakers said that request is void.

"He has the ability to access $20 million and deploy that in any fashion he chooses," said Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco.

In Ting’s district, a cruise ship carrying a load of sick passengers could dock in the coming days.

The governor said the executive order allows the administration to identify state land and property that could be used to take care of those at risk.

"People have to go somewhere,” Ting said. “It's much better to be in a place with excellent health care than to be in a place where there aren't hospitals or where they aren't equipped to handle these types of situations."

The situation is constantly evolving in California, with more cases and patients under watch every day.