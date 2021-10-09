California lawmaker’s tweet pushed Elon Musk to move Tesla HQ to Texas

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – You’ve probably heard that Tesla will be moving its headquarters out of the Bay Area.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed the news in a meeting Thursday that the headquarters will be moved from Palo Alto to Austin, Texas.

Musk then took to Twitter Friday morning confirming what triggered the decision by posting “Exactly” in response to a Tesla blog post titled “Tesla Moved its HQ to Texas Following Explicit Offer from California Assemblywoman.”

Exactly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2021

The blog correlates Tesla leaving the state to the time when California Assemblywoman Lorena S. Gonzalez tweeted “F**k” Elon Musk in May 2020.

“California has highly subsidized a company that has always disregarded worker safety & well-being, has engaged in union busting & bullies public servants. I probably could’ve expressed my frustration in a less aggressive way. Of course, no one would’ve cared if I tweeted that,” Gonzalez added on Twitter.

The tweet “indicates serious problems in the apparatus of the state, which needs change,” the blog states.

The blog also states that Musk “selflessly tried to resist the actions of the government” when COVID-19 prompted California to block the start of Tesla’s factory in Alameda County.

After the Texas news broke on Thursday, Gonzalez tweeted “yes, he’s still awful.”

She adds that he makes too much of his money from taxpayer subsidies in California to pull out factories that are staying in California and that he’s “worth $200 billion & left his janitors hanging during the pandemic.”