California lawmakers want oversight hearing into COVID-19 data reporting glitch

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some state lawmakers want an oversight hearing and investigation into the data glitch that inaccurately reported COVID-19 data for at least a week.

“We haven’t been kept in the loop at all,” Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, said.

Kiley sent a letter this week to Speaker Anthony Rendon requesting the hearing. He said there needs to be a legislative investigation to determine the full extent of the technical problem and to hear what steps have been taken to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“Our entire response to COVID-19, as the governor has said repeatedly, has been driven by data. And Californians are being told to put their lives on hold for months in deference to the data and it turns out that for perhaps several weeks we got the data wrong,” Kiley explained.

On Tuesday, California’s data showed a single day increase of 12,500 cases.

State health officers confirmed the number includes backlogged cases that would’ve been reported in earlier days or weeks but it’s unclear when the state’s data will be up to date.

California leaders have said a technical issue in late July prevented some labs from reporting COVID-19 records for days.

The state’s public health director resigned without reason just days after the problem went public.

Gov. Gavin Newsom was tight-lipped about her departure, saying he didn’t want to discuss personnel matters.

Kiley said the former director needs to be in the hearing along with other top health officials in Newsom’s administration.

“We can’t just have this sudden announcement, ‘Sorry, the director of public health is gone. We’re not going to tell you the reason for that.’ That’s not the way government is supposed to work,” Kiley said.

Legislative leaders have not yet commented on Kiley’s request.