California lawmakers weigh in on priorities for 2022

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – For the first time this year, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D–Lakewood, and Senate pro tem Toni Atkins, D–San Diego, sat down together to talk about some of the business moving through California’s state capitol.

As the state prepares to move from a pandemic to an endemic, several new bills state aim to bolster vaccine use. Some set mandates for school children and workers, though neither legislative leader Wednesday was willing to say if they’ll support the bills.

“I of course support vaccines, I support boosters,” Atkins said. “I think there are details in these pieces of legislation that I think we need to take a look at.”

Another big issue in California is the rising cost of living which lawmakers said they want to address it.

This year’s state spending plan could include a $45 billion budget surplus.

With that, Gov. Gavin Newsom proposes pausing an increase to the state’s gas tax, but that’s giving legislative leaders pause of their own.

“That’s something that could jeopardize a tremendous amount of jobs in this state, it could inhibit some economic growth in certain sectors,” Rendon said. “We passed the gas tax for a very specific reason, we need to make sure our transit operations are running smoothly, we want to make sure our roads are safe.”

As money flows into the state, lawmakers are eyeing what could be a huge cash cow for California: legal sports betting.

There are currently four separate ballot initiatives to do so and each could head to voters later this year.

Atkins and Rendon revealed they’re considering working on a deal that could help consolidate them into one.

“I think it’s always confusing to voters,” Atkins said. “If you want to see progress it’s helpful to be more simple. So maybe there will be an opportunity.”

But business for the Democratic-led legislature could be more difficult this year as more than 30 members between the Assembly and Senate have either already resigned or plan to skip reelection. Rendon said he’s concerned as the Assembly already lost five lawmakers this year.

“How many bills pass by one, two three, votes, that’s very significant. That’s very real,” he said.