California leaders request more out-of-state help as lightning sparks more fires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California leaders continue to request more firefighting help from out of state as officials brace for even more fires to flare up within the coming days.

Approximately 14,000 California firefighters are on the front lines, working to put out more than 600 fires burning across the state.

Included in that number are the state’s second and third largest wildfires on record, each caused by lightning strikes in Northern California last week.

“We’re deploying every resource at our disposal,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom said Monday emergency leaders are bracing for even more fires to flare up after 300 lightning strikes hit the state between Sunday and Monday, sparking 10 new fires.

With now a major disaster declaration from the president, California has requested 375 fire engines and crews from out of state. About 100 of them have come in from nearby states, with air support coming in from the National Guards of Kansas, Idaho and Utah.

“This week is going to be a profoundly important week in terms of our efforts and we’re going to put everything that we have to do what we can because this weekend we have wind conditions that may be shifting, may be changing,” Newsom said.

State leaders said as of Monday, there are more than 2,000 fire evacuees statewide. Most of them are staying in non-congregate shelters like hotel rooms.

For the 700 who are staying in large shelters, with mandatory health screenings and COVID-19 measures in place, the governor said he’s pleased with what he’s seen at shelters he’s visited recently.

“What I saw I was very impressed and very gratified of the seriousness to which people are taking this effort,” he said.

The governor said at this time last year statewide there were 4,200 wildfires that burned 56,000 acres. So far this year, more than 7,000 fires have burned 1.4 million acres, most of that just within the last week.