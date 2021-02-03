California looks to spend millions after reliance on firefighting inmates falls through

(KTXL) – With the pandemic playing a role in the decrease of available inmate fire crews, the governor’s office is looking for more long-term stability.

At one point, Cal Fire had 168 hand crews, with the majority of them coming from the state’s prison system.

“That number over the years has seen a steady decline to what today represents 51 available crews,” said Cal Fire Deputy Chief Nick Schuler.

Governor Gavin Newsom is pushing for a one-time $143.3 million budget addition to add more hand crews. The request also calls for additional financial resources after that.

The money would add 30 part-time and full-time hand crews.

“That would provide 16 firefighter hand crews to Cal Fire, as well as eight year-round CCC crews and six additional seasonal crews,” Schuler told FOX40.

The CCC, which stands for California Conservation Corps, is something that Schuler believes would be key. In essence, it’s additional hands to help fight fires before they even begin.

“That would really assist in bolstering not only our firefighting efforts but the conservation efforts that are so critical in reducing the dead and dying vegetation throughout California,” Schuler explained.

FOX40 reached out to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation about the future of inmate hand crews but has yet to hear back.