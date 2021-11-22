California Lottery warns against app-based, online ticket sales and delivery services

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California State Lottery sent out a warning Monday about app-based and online lottery ticket resellers and delivery services that could pose a risk to players and retailers.

Lottery officials said online ticket ordering services “are not vetted, approved, or regulated by the California Lottery,” and courier delivery services are not allowed to operate in the state.

“The California Lottery is not affiliated with any third-party ticket delivery services. Players who choose to engage with them do so at their own risk,” said Alva V. Johnson, director of the California State Lottery.

Due to the lack of oversight, California Lottery said they cannot ensure the safety and security of the services.

The California Lottery said they are educating roughly 23,000 retailers about the potential risks of working with third-party ticket courier businesses.

Anyone wishing to buy California Lottery tickets is asked to visit any one of the California Lottery’s retail locations throughout the state.