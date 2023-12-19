(FOX40.COM) — A Sacramento County man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the Department of Justice.

Kyle Travis Colton of Citrus Heights was arrested on Dec. 15 in Folsom and initially appeared in court at the federal courthouse in Sacramento.

Colton is facing a felony charge of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, and misdemeanor charges related to entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly conduct in and around the Capitol.

On Jan. 6, 2021, hundreds of rioters entered the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the counting and certification of the electoral votes from the 2020 Presidential Election.

According to court documents, Colton was identified on surveillance footage taken from within the Capitol while the breach was happening.

The DOJ claims Colton was taking pictures in the Capitol with a cellphone and was later among a crowd of rioters who engaged in a physical confrontation with officers in the Capitol Rotunda.

Body cam footage from District of Columbia police officers shows Colton failed to obey orders to leave the Rotunda and stood in line as rioters continued to confront the police, the DOJ said.

Photos by the U.S. Department of Justice.

When police used crowd-clearing measures including using batons to move people, court documents said Colton only moved when the crowd was being physically pushed to the exit. Colton was still standing side-by-side with other rioters who were combating officers.

The DOJ said Colton grabbed a flagpole at one point that a rioter was using to assault an officer.

“Colton gained control of the flagpole, which the officer had also grabbed, and then gave it back to the rioter, who then fled into the crowd of rioters with the flagpole,” the DOJ said.

In the 35 months since the riots happened, the DOJ said more than 1,230 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, the DOJ said.

Federal prosecutors said more than 440 people are charged with the felony of assaulting or impeding an officer.

Investigation of those involved in the U.S. Capitol riots remains ongoing, the DOJ said.