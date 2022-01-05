California mask mandate extended through Feb. 15

California’s indoor mask mandate has been extended one month, through at least Feb. 15, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced in a briefing Wednesday.

The mandate went into effect on Dec. 15, 2021, and was set to expire Jan. 15, 2022. It requires that masks be worn in all indoor public settings — regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

While several counties have already imposed their own mask mandates after California’s “grand reopening” on June 15, 2021, about half of the state’s population live in counties that do not have their own masking requirements.

Residents in Los Angeles and Ventura counties have gotten used to masking up indoors due to county-enacted mandates. But others in counties like Orange and San Bernardino, the Inland Empire, the Central Valley and rural Northern California haven’t been required to wear masks indoors since the state dropped its previous mask mandate in the summer.

Face coverings are required for everyone in all indoor public settings like gyms, malls, restaurants and stores.

Masking was already required for unvaccinated workers at high-risk congregate and other health care settings.

