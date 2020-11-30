Most of California could be under another stay-at-home order soon, Newsom warns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — COVID-19 cases are exploding in the state now averaging more than 14,000 cases a day, a new peak for California.

State officials warn more rules could be coming with major concerns for the state’s hospital capacity.

“If these trends continue, we are going to have to take much more dramatic, arguably drastic action,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

Newsom said he’s waving the red flag as California sees a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, warning that a stay-at-home order could be coming.

“To make determinations of deep purple moves in those purple tiered status that is more equivalent, more inline with the stay-at-home order that folks were familiar with from the beginning of this year,” Newsom continued.

Purple-tired counties make up more than 99% of the state’s population.

The warning comes as state leaders released concerning projections for the state’s healthcare system: Without any change of behavior, hospital bed capacity could be filled up to 78% statewide by Christmas Eve, and ICUs could be overfilled to 112% by early January.

“We don’t anticipate this,” Newsom said. “This is in the absence of making better decisions.”

Over the last week, the state’s positivity rate climbed to 6.2%, with an average daily case count at more than 14,000.

“The high case numbers that we’ve seen in the last week and ten days have not even begun to impact hospitals yet,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s Health and Human Services Secretary. “We know that it takes about two weeks.”

Newsom said state leaders are still working out the specifics of what a possible stay-at-home order might look like.

He said they’ll make a decision on this in the next couple of days.